Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting

The Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting on Saturday November 6, 2021, commencing at 9:30 am, Mountain Time.  The meeting is open to the public, however some portions may be closed for executive session. For further information or to arrange to participate telephonically, contact Bev Allen, Executive Assistant; bevallen@idaholegalaid.org; 208-807-2606.

