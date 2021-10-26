Submit Release
shār Organically Grows with Partner and Chief Story Officer Lyn Graft

shār, a sustainably minded and innovative farm-to-table snack food company, organically grows with partner and Chief Story Officer Lyn Graft.

We know that storytelling, branding, and positioning are critical to a premium brand such as shār so we're leveraging Lyn’s expertise in these areas to help position us as a leader in healthy snacks”
— Peter Rushford
No stranger to shār, Lyn consulted with the company helping shape the brand’s storytelling strategies over the last 2 years, officially coming on board January 2021 to focus on story discovery and development, content creation and brand storytelling, business and marketing strategy, and brand positioning and promotional activities.

“We know that storytelling, branding, and positioning are critical to a premium brand such as shār so we are going to leverage Lyn’s expertise in these areas to help position us a leader in healthy snacks.” Founder & CEO Peter Rushford

Lyn is the founder of Storytelling for Entrepreneurs, author of the best-selling book Start With Story: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Using Story to Grow Your Business, and has filmed over 1,000 entrepreneurs including the founders of Starbucks, Whole Foods, and LinkedIn. He co-created and produced CNBC’s first primetime television series “American Made” and has produced 1,000+ videos for entities such as Entrepreneur Magazine, Microsoft, Dell, and Nestle.

Lyn mentored at SKU, the top Consumer Packaged Goods Startup Accelerator and at Founder’s Institute Startup Accelerator, as well as served on Advisory Boards for Empowering a Billion Women, SXSW, and Dell Center for Entrepreneurs. He’s worked with 100’s of founders on their story and pitch, founded 8 companies, and has raised $10m in venture funding. More: storytellingforentrepreneurs.com

“Lyn’s experience with CPG start-ups and a wide network of connections will help us grow shār to the next level. It’s exciting to add him to the executive team.” Founder & CEO Peter Rushford

Lyn & Peter Gravity Haus Breckenridge

Founded in 2018, shār is a farm-to-table snack food company headquartered in Austin, TX. Making premium healthy snacks using curated recipes and responsibly sourced organic ingredients, shār carries a passion to support active lifestyles with healthy, ethical snacking. Using an earth-first commitment to conservation and sustainability, shār financially supports The Conservation Alliance, 1% for the Planet, and is Climate Neutral Certified. Shār is a leader in plastic-free, reusable, & compostable snack packaging. More: sharsnacks.com and IG: @shar.snacks

