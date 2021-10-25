Press Releases

10/22/2021

Connecticut Is Ready For Boosters: Department Of Public Health Encourages Residents To Check Their Eligibility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 22, 2021

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization has expanded its recommendations related to booster doses, and the Connecticut Department of Public Health encourages all residents to review these recommendations and make a plan to receive a booster if they are eligible and want to.

As a result of this latest announcement, all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are encouraged to get a booster at least two months after their original dose. In addition, for recipients of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, everyone 65 and older is encouraged to get a booster and many adults under 65 with high-risk conditions or who are at risk of exposure may get a booster. Pfizer and Moderna boosters should be timed at least six months after an individual’s second dose.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. All three vaccine types are safe and effective, but individuals with questions about which vaccine to receive can consult with their physicians. The Connecticut Department of Public Health will also make more information available in the next days.

Individuals should visit ct.gov/covidvaccine (https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal?language=en_US) to learn more and search for a convenient location near them to receive a booster dose of a COVID vaccine. There are more than 500 locations across the state that are administering boosters today.

DPH stresses that these booster shots are safe and effective, based on the latest data and evidence, after a thorough, independent, and transparent review process.

“The reality is that, now, thousands of individuals across Connecticut are eligible for booster doses – regardless of which vaccine they originally received. I encourage individuals who received the J&J vaccine as well as everyone over 65 to make a plan to get a booster once the necessary amount of time has passed. For people under 65 who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, please take a look at the specific recommendations. Based on your occupation, you may very well be eligible to receive a booster as well,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “And if you haven’t already, please get your flu vaccine. You can get your flu shot at the same time as your booster if you prefer to. The last 10 months have demonstrated the power and effectiveness of vaccines, and so we want to stay safe this winter so we can continue to return to normal.”