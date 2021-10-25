AG Miller mourns passing of former Arizona AG Grant Woods

'An incredible person, great friend, and amazing attorney general'

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement about former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, who died Saturday:

"Grant Woods was an incredible person, great friend, and amazing attorney general. It was fun, exciting, and uplifting to be with him. That can be said of so few people. I was honored to work with him on a range of issues, especially tobacco. He did so much for the attorney general world through his leadership, conviction, and dedication. Grant was an independent thinker who transcended partisan lines to serve the people of Arizona and the nation. I will miss his wisdom and his great sense of humor."