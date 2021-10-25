Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5700 Block of Sherier Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the 5700 block of Sherier Place, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:07 pm, the victim and the suspect were involved in a car accident at the listed location. The suspect exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim. The suspect returned to his vehicle to retrieve a handgun. As the suspect approached the victim with the handgun he noticed another victim was recording the assault. The suspect snatched the victim’s phone and fled the scene. The suspect snatched the victim’s phone and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

 

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, 26 year-old Andree Newton, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

