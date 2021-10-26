SCOFFLAW BREWING CO. ANNOUNCES CREATION OF INDIEBREW
New shared-resources platform helps independent breweries focus on what they do best
...small breweries simply do not have the bandwidth to compete in an equitable way. By combining forces, we will become a stronger, more-equipped total beverage supplier.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scofflaw Brewing Co., an Atlanta-based independent craft brewery, announced today the creation of a shared services platform called IndieBrew, short for Independent Brewers Union. IndieBrew was created to help independent best-in-class breweries thrive as market conditions present increasing costs and challenges. IndieBrew’s key value propositions include access to a marketwide sales force, procurement, human resources, forecasting, accounting and other back-office functions. Each brewery will maintain control of its brand and also contribute to the overall value of the network. Two breweries are expected to merge onto this platform immediately, one is Scofflaw Brewing Co.
— Matt Shirah
IndieBrew’s motto is Brew with Purpose. In addition to providing immediate infrastructure through access to shared services, IndieBrew will leverage the resources of the collective to build and strengthen community relationships and bring the brands onto a carbon neutral platform. Company stakeholders at Scofflaw and IndieBrew believe supporting charitable causes and improving sustainability can make a difference on a grander scale.
“Leveraging these brands together will enable us to widen and deepen market penetration, in and around core markets. Our beverage portfolio will be more diverse, but complementary,” said Scofflaw CEO, Matt Shirah. “We are reimagining the way we do business by actively working with other breweries to identify the strengths of each brand, both new and existing. In an unpredictable market where the price of raw materials is skyrocketing and manufacturers do not have full control of their brands, small breweries simply do not have the bandwidth to compete in an equitable way. By combining forces, we will become a stronger, more-equipped total beverage supplier.”
Since inception in 2016, Scofflaw has been one of the fastest growing breweries in the country and has experienced growing taproom sales despite the global pandemic. The Company has added jobs and increased salaries each year. In 2020, Scofflaw donated upwards of $400,000 to multiple organizations to support the hard-hit service and hospitality industries. Most recently, Scofflaw developed a relationship with Giving Kitchen, an organization that provides emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
“Scofflaw has always had the strategic vision and financial resources to build in anticipation of rapid growth, and we think the next chapter in our journey comes through partnership,” says Wade Honeycutt, Chief Financial Officer at Scofflaw. Honeycutt, who brings more than a decade of experience identifying and executing beverage brand transactions across the globe, is leading efforts alongside Shirah to build and scale IndieBrew.
“There are too many great breweries constrained by limited resources and routes to market,” says Honeycutt. “Independent craft brewers need improved sales support systems, efficient capacity, better quality control programs and more strategic guidance. IndieBrew brings this to the table.”
Additional news and initiatives at IndieBrew will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about the IndieBrew mission and inquire about opportunities, email info@IndieBrew.com or visit IndieBrew.com.
About IndieBrew
IndieBrew (Independent Brewers Union) was established in 2021 to address the disadvantages facing the craft brewing industry. IndieBrew utilizes shared resources to provide access to a marketwide sales force, procurement, human resources, forecasting, accounting and other back-office functions. IndieBrew’s mission is to create value for its members, while prioritizing consumer preferences, addressing environmental issues and strengthening community relations.
About Scofflaw Brewing Co.
Co-founded by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman in 2016, the duo developed beers on a one-barrel system in the basement of the Atlanta home of Shirah’s mother-in-law. Scofflaw has since been named by BeerAdvocate, Paste Magazine, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing as one of the best new breweries in America. In 2019, Scofflaw’s Basement IPA was named best beer in Georgia by RateBeer. Scofflawbeer.com
