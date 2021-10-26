Lisa M. Berman, of Sculpture to Wear, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2021

“We're honored to include Lisa M. Berman of Sculpture to Wear into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa M. Berman, owner of Sculpture to Wear and Berman Arts Agency, has been chosen by the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community as one of L.A.'s Most Fascinating People, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the "Best of Los Angeles Award" community.

"As a premier Ambassador of Wearable Art, Lisa M. Berman has earned a place on L.A.'s most fascinating people list," said DeRose.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Lisa M. Berman into our BoLAA family."

Lisa M. Berman is the Visionary Proprietor and second owner of Sculpture to Wear, the almost 50 year old contemporary art jewelry gallery she relaunched

on the west coast over 20 years ago. Sculpture to Wear is an institution for creatives and visionaries alike who create collectively and inspire, with the encouragement of collectors and art jewelry advocates. Lisa designs under her Co. Statements Accessories. Her mission is to inspire others to wear art.

Berman is an international consultant, curates exhibitions, places collections into museums, such as the Getty, LACMA, Smithsonian, etc. She offers an eclectic array of art, jewelry, and unique objects via her gallery to discerning collectors, media, and art institutions, which have been featured in multiple films, television, and publications. She is also the founder of Berman Arts Agency, Director of the Oropeza Sculpture Garden and represents the Archival Collections of Robert Lee Morris (West Coast) and Marc Cohen (USA).

Lisa has served on the Board of Governors for OTIS College of Art & Design, as Public Relations Chair for the Textile and Costume Council at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and the Museum Collection Board at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM). Additionally, in 2020, Lisa was named the first United States Ambassador for ARTISTAR Jewels (Milan) and writes a monthly column called Indelible for their new Social Media platform called Over Jewels, and is a National Contributor to U.S. LifeStyle Group and Local Arts Magazine for Art, Culture & Style.