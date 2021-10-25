Oct. 25 – Oct. 29, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 25, 2021

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10:15 a.m. Meet with Inland Port Chief Operating Officer Jill Flygare Location: Virtual meeting 10:30 a.m. Meeting with legislative leadership Location: Virtual meeting 11:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting 11:50 a.m. Meet with Tax Commission Location: Virtual meeting 1:35 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Virtual meeting 2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret Power Chief Executive Officer David Crabtree Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Oct. 26 8 a.m. Meet with White House Coordinator for Afghan Refugees Jack Markell Location: Virtual meeting 9 a.m. Speak at Department of Government Operations leadership meeting Location: 6225 E. 1200 South, Heber City 10:45 a.m. Attend Flag Commission discussion Location: Governor’s Office 11:20 a.m. Meet with DOMO Chief Executive Officer Josh James Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services Location: Virtual meeting 2:05 p.m. Meet with Matheson Park Foundation board Location: 2401 Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City 4:20 p.m. Interview with Utah Manufacturers Association and STEMHeads Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Oct. 27 9 a.m. Meet with Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management Location: Virtual meeting 9:45 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting 10:30 a.m. Meet with Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison Location: Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership Location: Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Michael Good Location: Governor’s Office 2:45 p.m. Economic Activity Sub-Cabinet meeting Location: 60 E. South Temple, 3rd floor

Thursday, Oct. 28 9 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion 12:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez Location: UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Utah Valley University 2:15 p.m. Speak at Growth and Prosperity Summit Location: UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Utah Valley University MEDIA ACCESS 6:10 p.m. Speak at HBS Club of Utah Location: Industry SLC, 650 S. 500 West

Friday, Oct. 29 9 a.m. Meet with Ryan Smith and Mike Maughan Location: Governor’s Mansion 10:15 a.m. Meet with Sen. Tim Scott Location: Governor’s Mansion 11 a.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices meeting Location: Kaddas Enterprises, 255 N. Apollo Road #500, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS 2 p.m. Host Halloween Open House Location: Governor’s Mansion

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 25 8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 8:45 a.m. Interview with Deseret News Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 11:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting 11:50 a.m. Meet with Tax Commission Location: Virtual meeting 1 p.m. Meet with Director Jill Love Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 1:35 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with legislative affairs director Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Oct. 26 9 a.m. Attend White House meeting Location: Virtual Meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative affairs director Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10:45 a.m. Attend flag commission discussion Location: Rampton Room 1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services Location: Virtual meeting 2:45 p.m. Greet Northrop Grumman’s chief executive officer, Kathy Warden Location: Utah State Capitol 4:15 p.m. Attend Roadmap 2.0 discussion Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 27 8:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Development Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9 a.m. Meet with general consul of India Location: Gold Room 2 p.m. Interview with National Governors Association Location: Lt. Governor 2:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 1 Location: 60 E. South Temple, 3rd floor

Thursday, Oct. 28 No public events

Friday, Oct. 29 No public events

