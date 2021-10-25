Oct. 25 – Oct. 29, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 25, 2021
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Oct. 25
9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Meet with Inland Port Chief Operating Officer Jill Flygare Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Meeting with legislative leadership Location: Virtual meeting
11:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting
11:50 a.m. Meet with Tax Commission Location: Virtual meeting
1:35 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret Power Chief Executive Officer David Crabtree Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. Meet with White House Coordinator for Afghan Refugees Jack Markell Location: Virtual meeting
9 a.m. Speak at Department of Government Operations leadership meeting Location: 6225 E. 1200 South, Heber City
10:45 a.m. Attend Flag Commission discussion Location: Governor’s Office
11:20 a.m. Meet with DOMO Chief Executive Officer Josh James Location: Virtual meeting
1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services Location: Virtual meeting
2:05 p.m. Meet with Matheson Park Foundation board Location: 2401 Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City
4:20 p.m. Interview with Utah Manufacturers Association and STEMHeads Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Oct. 27
9 a.m. Meet with Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management Location: Virtual meeting
9:45 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Meet with Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with legislative leadership Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Michael Good Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Economic Activity Sub-Cabinet meeting Location: 60 E. South Temple, 3rd floor
Thursday, Oct. 28
9 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion
12:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez Location: UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Utah Valley University
2:15 p.m. Speak at Growth and Prosperity Summit Location: UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, Utah Valley University MEDIA ACCESS
6:10 p.m. Speak at HBS Club of Utah Location: Industry SLC, 650 S. 500 West
Friday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. Meet with Ryan Smith and Mike Maughan Location: Governor’s Mansion
10:15 a.m. Meet with Sen. Tim Scott Location: Governor’s Mansion
11 a.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices meeting Location: Kaddas Enterprises, 255 N. Apollo Road #500, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Host Halloween Open House Location: Governor’s Mansion
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Oct. 25
8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
8:45 a.m. Interview with Deseret News Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
11:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting
11:50 a.m. Meet with Tax Commission Location: Virtual meeting
1 p.m. Meet with Director Jill Love Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:35 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with legislative affairs director Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Oct. 26
9 a.m. Attend White House meeting Location: Virtual Meeting
10 a.m. Meet with legislative affairs director Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Attend flag commission discussion Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Workforce Services Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Greet Northrop Grumman’s chief executive officer, Kathy Warden Location: Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Attend Roadmap 2.0 discussion Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Oct. 27
8:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Development Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with general consul of India Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Interview with National Governors Association Location: Lt. Governor
2:45 p.m. Meet with Sub-Cabinet Group 1 Location: 60 E. South Temple, 3rd floor
Thursday, Oct. 28
No public events
Friday, Oct. 29
No public events
