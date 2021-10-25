TF Logistics Announces the Acquisition of Dance Logistics

TF Logistics announced the purchase of Dance Logistics, an Indianapolis-based carrier services company.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TF Logistics (“TF”) proudly announced today their purchase of Dance Logistics (“Dance”), an Indianapolis-based carrier services company.

Founded in 2013 and based in Indianapolis, the move marks the latest acquisition by TF, a premier Midwest supply chain management specialist and third-party logistics provider. With the purchase of Dance, TF will be able to expand its transportation and logistics offerings. The acquisition adds to TF’s modern fleet of trucks and trailers, marking the largest increase to their fleet since a 72% expansion in hauling capacity in 2019. The deal also brings in additional drivers, further enhances TF’s ability to provide expanded brokerage services, and enables a historically regional company to expand into long-haul operations, utilizing their hub near Indianapolis International Airport.

The acquisition aligns with TF and Dance’s shared goals of commitment to customer service, efficiency, and quality employees.

“We chose to partner with TF Logistics because the companies have similar philosophies along the lines of treatment of employees and the importance of customer service,” said Steve Dance, Owner, and President of Dance Logistics.

Jeff Mills, Owner of TF Logistics, added that the acquisition showed a commitment to “growth and expansion emphasis on driver retention, modern and safe equipment.”

Founded in 2016, Dance Logistics is a driver-founded carrier services company specializing in show feed delivery.

Indianapolis-based Masik Management Group acted in an advisory role, facilitating the transaction.

TF Logistics is a 3PL specializing in all modes of transportation, trade show solutions, and warehouse management.

Dance Logistics is a driver-first carrier that provides transportation solutions to clients all across North America.

Masik Management Group is a holding company focused on starting, acquiring, and growing companies in various stages of growth.