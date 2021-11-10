SYSTEMS SUPPORT INC. CELEBRATES 40+ YEARS PROVIDING TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TO THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY

Systems Support PowerPRO

DES MOINES, IA, 50266, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading provider of Transportation Management Solutions (TMS), Systems Support, Inc. is celebrating over 40 years supporting trucking businesses accelerate growth while maximizing operating efficiency and improving their bottom-line. Throughout its history, Systems Support has dedicated its resources to developing leading edge software products and top-of-the-line service to the transportation industry.

The company’s flagship TMS, PowerPRO software, is a complete, fully integrated software solution for truckload carriers.

• Operations Management – order entry, load planning and tracking, customer service, driver management and dispatch

• Accounting – freight billing, accounts receivable, settlement/payroll, accounts payable, financial reporting

• Document Imaging Workflow – manage the paperwork from driver to invoicing

• Integrated, add-on modules – EDI, Brokerage, Fleet Maintenance, etc.

• Partner Integration – leading in-cab ELD providers, fuel card networks, trailer tracking, load visibility providers, etc.

The PowerPRO software was developed from the accumulation of experience, encompassing the vast array of fleet types and operating philosophies. The company has served a variety of customers from 50-200 fleets and greater, many of which have been with Systems Support since the beginning.

“If you want to be more organized in your trucking business, a complete transportation management system is critical to achieve desirable results,” says Kirby Eddie, owner of Systems Support, Inc. “We understand our clients’ business and their challenges, and we build the personal relationships to make it easier for our customers to manage their business and deliver positive results.”

Systems Support attributes their years of success to the company’s unique balance of technology solutions and personalized service which is not found in the larger call center environments. They offer a software demonstration to illustrate the features and benefits of the PowerPRO software and are available to trucking companies who are looking to upgrade their trucking software.

For trucking companies who want to Learn More about Systems Support Inc, and the PowerPRO transportation management program, you can call them at (800) 369-5027.