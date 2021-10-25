Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on November 10 via Teleconference

October 25, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Oct. 25, 2021) – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning MHIB initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932.

