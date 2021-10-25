Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Hosts Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Ambassador Andrew Bremberg

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Listen to episode twenty-eight of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 28th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Ambassador Andrew Bremberg of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.  During the episode, Bremberg discusses his career in policy making, representing the United States at the United Nations, and today’s fight against communism and authoritarianism.

 

Ambassador Andrew Bremberg is the President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.  Previously Ambassador Bremberg served as the Representative of the United States to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

 

Ambassador Bremberg has a long history of public service.  Prior to his work at the UN, he served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council for the Executive Office of the President.  He previously served as Policy Advisor and Counsel on Nominations for the Office of Senate Majority Leader.  He also worked for the non-profit MITRE Corporation as a senior health policy-analyst and department manager, and for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

 

Ambassador Bremberg earned a B.A. from Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio and a J.D. from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.  He and his wife Maria have four children and live in Virginia. 

 

Listen to episode 28 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

 

###

