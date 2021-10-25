NEW “HELPFUL PLACE” FOR Charlestown RESIDENTS COMING SOON
New Ace Hardware Store Scheduled to Open in November
We’re excited to be part of the community, and we look forward to making a positive impact for many years to come.”CHARLESTOWN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “helpful place” will soon be part of your neighborhood.
— Brad Holmes
Scheduled to open its doors in November, Holmes Ace Hardware, located at 9207 County Road 403 in Charlestown, will bring its “more personal kind of helpful” and best brands like Craftsman, Milwaukee, DeWALT, STIHL, EGO, Traeger, Blackstone, Big Green Egg, Weber, Benjamin Moore, Clark + Kensington, Magnolia, and Scotts to local homeowners, local businesses, and DIYers. Ace Hardware will provide solutions to everyday home maintenance needs through an extensive selection of products in categories such as paint, grilling and lawn and garden. In addition, customers can expect the personal, knowledgeable, and helpful service that makes them feel like a neighbor.
This is the first Ace store opened by owner Brad Holmes. The store will span 12,000 square feet and stock about 25,000 items.
“Ace Hardware is committed to providing home maintenance solutions, neighborly advice and resources to residents in Charlestown,” said Brad Holmes, owner of Holmes Ace Hardware. “We’re excited to be part of the community, and we look forward to making a positive impact for many years to come.”
