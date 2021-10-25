NEW “HELPFUL PLACE” FOR Charlestown RESIDENTS COMING SOON

Submit Release
CHARLESTOWN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “helpful place” will soon be part of your neighborhood.

Scheduled to open its doors in November, Holmes Ace Hardware, located at 9207 County Road 403 in Charlestown, will bring its “more personal kind of helpful” and best brands like Craftsman, Milwaukee, DeWALT, STIHL, EGO, Traeger, Blackstone, Big Green Egg, Weber, Benjamin Moore, Clark + Kensington, Magnolia, and Scotts to local homeowners, local businesses, and DIYers. Ace Hardware will provide solutions to everyday home maintenance needs through an extensive selection of products in categories such as paint, grilling and lawn and garden. In addition, customers can expect the personal, knowledgeable, and helpful service that makes them feel like a neighbor.

This is the first Ace store opened by owner Brad Holmes. The store will span 12,000 square feet and stock about 25,000 items.

“Ace Hardware is committed to providing home maintenance solutions, neighborly advice and resources to residents in Charlestown,” said Brad Holmes, owner of Holmes Ace Hardware. “We’re excited to be part of the community, and we look forward to making a positive impact for many years to come.”

About Ace Hardware
For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries currently operate 17 distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 60 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com or visit our newsroom at newsroom.acehardware.com.

