SEVEN IS LUCKY FOR CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK KDUN-AM, WBLE-FM, WGTN-AM & FM, KEKR-AM & FM and WTYJ-FM ADDED TO THEIR PORTFOLIO

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Media Network, one of the fastest-growing local radio syndication networks, has welcomed seven new affiliates to their network family: KDUN-AM, WBLE-FM, WGTN-AM & FM, KEKR-AM & FM, and WTYJ-FM.

“This has been a banner several weeks for our network,” said Gary Spurgeon, Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve just celebrated our first full year and are so excited to have the good fortune to help and partner with so many great local radio broadcasters across the country.”

They added KDUN-AM, Delilah Rene’s new station acquisition in Reedsport, OR. Where she launched with Clear Media Networks’ BIG OLDIES format. The TRUE CLASSIC COUNTRY format has been a big hit for Clear, adding four signals: “CountryFied” WGTN AM & WGTN-FM in Georgetown, SC, and KEKR-AM & KEKR-FM, “Kicker Country'' in Waco, TX. WBLE-FM in Batesville, MS grows its position with Clear’s HOT COUNTRY format. And, the newest member to join their network family includes Malcolm Inniss’s (New Vision Broadcasting) brand new acquisition WTYJ-FM, featuring Clear Media Network’s Urban A/C music format.

“Clear Media Network is a huge upgrade from satellite radio because they make it local and they think of the listener first. Their jocks know the importance of local radio,” says Local Affiliate Partner Bryan Reeder, (Operations Manager - M&M Broadcasting - KRMX, KBHT, KRZI, KEKR, KTON) in Waco, TX. "The music is well-researched and spot on.”

President of Programming and Operations, Mark McCray said, “The opportunity to work closely with local broadcasters to help them localize their station and grow their audience has been exciting. To see the excitement from their listeners and the local advertisers is so rewarding.”

“WGTN is most definitely on the road to recovery, thanks to Clear Media Network. The True Classic Country format that you provided did just that, and we branded our station as "COUNTRYFIED 107.5 FM" and it’s now paying off for us," said Rod Stavley, Owner of Waccamaw Broadcasting. "I've always believed in the Golden Rule of business, which is "do your due diligence," and making that call to "Clear Media Network" was unquestionably the right call."

Clear Media Networks offers a cost-effective, fully customizable programming and operations solution for local radio owners/operators. Providing the most advanced technology and delivery system in radio, they are “Solving Everything That You Hate About Local Syndication”. For more information on how to become a Local Affiliate Partner with Clear Media Network, contact Gary Spurgeon at 972-674-3100 or email him at gary@clearmedianetwork.com.

About Clear Media Network

Clear Media Network launched their 24/7 Syndication Music Network, with an Advanced Delivery System and Full-Local-Control, on September 1, 2020. They are a solution-based radio syndicator providing 24/7 format coverage or specific dayparts like evenings and weekends. They deliver and provide daily music logs, a complete music library, and on-air talent for local affiliates. The Network currently offers twelve (12) highly researched formats: R&B Adult Hits, Adult Contemporary, Great Country, True Classic Country, UAC, Hot A/C, CHR, Big Oldies, Classic Hits, Classic Rock, Today’s Hot Country, and Christmas Music. The company is based in Dallas, TX. Clear Media Network’s website is www.clearmedianetwork.com.