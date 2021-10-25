- For Immediate Release:
The following quote is attributed to Linda Katz, director of the FDA's Office of Cosmetics and Colors:
“The FDA remains dedicated to keeping consumers safe from contaminated cosmetic products. As part of these continued efforts, the FDA’s most recent survey to assess certain talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos found that all 50 samples tested negative for detectable asbestos.
Asbestos is a known human carcinogen, and its health risks are well-documented. The FDA will continue its efforts to protect consumers by conducting further testing of talc-containing cosmetics products in order to assess the presence of asbestos. The results of the next survey will be released next year. As it has in the past, the FDA will take prompt action to inform the public and to work closely with companies to help remove any products from the market that are found to contain asbestos.”
Additional Information
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today issued the final results from the agency’s year-long sampling assignment to test talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos. The full Fiscal Year 2020-2021 results show that all 50 samples assessed were negative for asbestos.
- Talc is an ingredient used in many cosmetics, from baby powder to blush.
- In the fall of 2018, the FDA formed the Interagency Working Group on Asbestos in Consumer Products, with members from eight federal agencies to support the development of standardized testing methods for asbestos and other mineral particles of health concern in talc that could potentially affect consumer product safety. On February 4, 2020, the FDA held a public meeting on the preliminary recommendations from this interagency working group on testing methods for asbestos in talc and cosmetic products containing talc.
- The FDA will conduct another talc sampling assignment in 2022, with 50 additional talc-containing cosmetic product samples selected for blinded testing and will communicate any results that indicate the presence of asbestos, if found. The final results are expected to be released next year.
Related Information
