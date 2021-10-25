The following quote is attributed to Linda Katz, director of the FDA's Office of Cosmetics and Colors:

“The FDA remains dedicated to keeping consumers safe from contaminated cosmetic products. As part of these continued efforts, the FDA’s most recent survey to assess certain talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos found that all 50 samples tested negative for detectable asbestos.

Asbestos is a known human carcinogen, and its health risks are well-documented. The FDA will continue its efforts to protect consumers by conducting further testing of talc-containing cosmetics products in order to assess the presence of asbestos. The results of the next survey will be released next year. As it has in the past, the FDA will take prompt action to inform the public and to work closely with companies to help remove any products from the market that are found to contain asbestos.”