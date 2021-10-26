Introducing Aquatiks' and Path to Pro Series featured sponsor: TriCore Wellness  

"We focus on not only designing customized programs, but also educating players on the importance of creating long and healthy lifestyles.” ” — Nicolas Newell

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriCore Wellness is the first High-Performance Health Coaching Company in Esports with a dedicated branch of business addressing fitness, nutrition, and recovery for gamers!

Aquatik and the Path to Pro Series takes 40k+ players to the next level in their gaming careers, and TriCore is there to support them on their journey. TriCore offers High-Performance Health Coaching, Online Training, fitness, nutrition and recovery programs, educational materials, and mental health awareness to the Esports community by sponsoring Aquatik’s tournament “Path To Pro.”

Chris Edwards, Owner & Managing Director at TriCore Wellness, knows the importance of incorporating fitness, nutrition, and recovery to optimize performance while competing in Esports. Chris and TriCore have researched and developed specific programs, memberships, coaching strategies, and supplement protocols to give players the competitive edge in gaming.

Nicolas Newell, Head of Esports at TriCore Wellness, commented, “The Esports industry lacks knowledge about health and wellness, especially when it comes to developing healthy habits that support a healthier lifestyle. We have found the perfect balance of coaching to make health and performance improvements, all while allowing gamers to do what they love - win at competitive games! We focus on not only designing customized programs, but also educating players on the importance of creating long and healthy lifestyles.”

TriCore aims to provide every Esports player with a TriCore Pro Coach to help them achieve optimal health and performance. Just as a high school football player would have a Strength and Conditioning Coach at their school, TriCore can provide every gamer with a High-Performance Health Coach available to them on their phones via the TriCore Wellness App.

