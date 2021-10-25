Global Referral Management Market worth $9760.33 million : CAGR of 22.87%: Qualiket Research
New Study Report of" Global Referral Management Market Size, Share& Trend "By Qualiket ResearchDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Referral Management Market Research Report by Type (Self-Referral, Professional Referral, and Third Party Referral), by Deployment (Web Based Delivery Mode, Cloud Based Delivery Mode, and On-premise Delivery Mode), by Component (Software, and Services), by End User (Providers, Patients, Payers, Others), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19.
The global Referral Management market size is projected to grow from USD 2820.22 million in 2020 to USD 9760.33 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.87%.
A referral management system is a unique and powerful tool that allows the healthcare industry to track patient referrals across the care continuum. The fundamental goal of a referral management system is to improve and streamline communication between primary care physicians, specialists, and other health care providers involved in a patient's care.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Self-Referral, Professional Referral, and Third Party Referral. Professional Referral segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Deployment, the market is segmented into Web Based Delivery Mode, Cloud Based Delivery Mode, and On-premise Delivery Mode. Cloud-based segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Software, and Services. Software segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the End User, the market is segmented into Providers, Patients, Payers, Others. Providers segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Referral Management market analysis include Cerner Corporation, Careport Health, Optum, Inc, Change Healthcare, Ehealth Technologies, Kyruus, Persistent Systems, and And Healthviewx
COVID-19 Impact on the Referral Management Market
Medical practices of all sizes have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of the high number of patients that visit them on a daily basis, healthcare facilities are under tremendous strain. In various nations around the world, the increased prevalence of coronavirus disease has fueled need for reliable diagnosis and treatment. The growing need for virtual care, which is predicted to increase the use of referral management solutions and services, is due to the important requirement for social distancing among physicians and patients.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. The growth of the market will be helped by an increase in the geriatric population and, as a response, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases.
