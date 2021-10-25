Are we nearing the end COVID-19 pandemic?

ZUG, ZUG, SUIZA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those attending the Seventy-fourth World Health Assembly (WHA74) stressed the urgency of putting an end to the current pandemic, as well as preventing others by building a healthier, safer and fairer world. In this regard, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that "a crisis often brings out the best in people and organizations" .

However, leading indicators of the Covid-19 pandemic signal that it is far from over. Among other factors, there is a disparity in access to vaccines, which poses a threat to efforts to contain the virus and its disease. More than 75 percent of the total doses have been administered in only 10 countries ; and in the lowest income countries, less than half of the global doses have been administered, that is, approximately 0.1 percent.

In this regard, the director of the Public Health and Environment department of the WHO, Maria Neira, has expressed that a favorable advance in global vaccination could become a pandemic regulator by March 2022 . The possibility of moderating or regulating through immunization implies accepting that COVID-19 will be part of our daily reality, infections or contagions will not be reduced in the short term, however, it may cease to be lethal.

For Latin America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has stressed that at this time it cannot predict whether this pandemic will end in 2022 or 2023, as it depends on vaccine coverage. In addition, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has emphasized that the region will not be able to immunize 70 percent of its population with full immunization schemes, so it is important to support the exchange of knowledge in technology transfer and investment to substantially increase production.

In order to increase the viability of this scenario, it is essential to consider:

● The importance of having vaccines available, including those for children and teenagers.

● The need for outpatient and oral treatment against COVID-19, based on the announcements already known about the performance of antiviral pills.

● The availability of rapid, free and readily available tests to detect infection as early as possible.

According to Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergency program, threats of this type will continue, as pandemics are inevitable and the challenge of adapting to respond adequately requires a collective effort . Luis Doporto Alejandre, President of the Board of Directors of LATAM Pharma, indicates that “It is indisputable that research and distribution of immunization technologies and medicines among emerging countries is fundamental, and, for this reason, we have initiated our operations with the agreement that allows the filling and finishing of the CanSino vaccine for Latin America and the Caribbean”.