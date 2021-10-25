Latest Study Report of Medical Waste Management Market by Qualiket Research
Medical Waste Management Market Size, & Growth By Services (Onsite & Offsite), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving), By Region and Forecast till 2027DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Waste Management Market was valued at around USD 6580 million in 2020 and is expected to reach over USD 9820 million in 2027, growing with CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The byproduct of medical, surgical, and treatment procedures, which are performed at healthcare facilities is defined as medical waste. And the management of biomedical waste by various services such as incineration, chemical treatment and autoclaving is defined as the medical waste management.
Impact of the COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a positive effect on development of the global medical waste management market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems worldwide and bigger volume of medical waste, which are produced from hospital, diagnostic centers, research centers, laboratories, and clinics.
Medical Waste Management Market Regional Analysis
North America dominates the market, owing to a highly developed healthcare industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to increased investment in the healthcare & medical sector and rising social awareness and establishment of stringent regulations for the appropriate disposal of residues and by products.
Key Development
In 2019, Sharp Compliance, Inc launched the Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit, a USP <800> compliant spill kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other hazardous drugs (HD) spills.
In 2019, Waste Management, Inc. acquired Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (US). This acquisition provided customers of Advanced Disposal Services with sustainable waste management and recycling services in the Eastern US.
Key Players
Various key players in Medical Waste Management Market are Stericycle, Veolia Environment S.A, Suez Environment S.A, Sharps Compliance Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc, Republic Services Inc, GRP & Associates, EPCO, and Gamma Waste Services.
Market Segmentation
By Services
• Onsite
• Collection
• Treatment
• Recycling
• Others
By Treatment
• Incineration
• Autoclaving
• Chemical Treatment
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
