Latest Study Report of Medical Waste Management Market by Qualiket Research

Medical Waste Management Market

Qualiket Research

Medical Waste Management Market Size, & Growth By Services (Onsite & Offsite), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving), By Region and Forecast till 2027

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Waste Management Market was valued at around USD 6580 million in 2020 and is expected to reach over USD 9820 million in 2027, growing with CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The byproduct of medical, surgical, and treatment procedures, which are performed at healthcare facilities is defined as medical waste. And the management of biomedical waste by various services such as incineration, chemical treatment and autoclaving is defined as the medical waste management.

Impact of the COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a positive effect on development of the global medical waste management market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems worldwide and bigger volume of medical waste, which are produced from hospital, diagnostic centers, research centers, laboratories, and clinics.

Medical Waste Management Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market, owing to a highly developed healthcare industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to increased investment in the healthcare & medical sector and rising social awareness and establishment of stringent regulations for the appropriate disposal of residues and by products.

Key Development

In 2019, Sharp Compliance, Inc launched the Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit, a USP <800> compliant spill kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other hazardous drugs (HD) spills.

In 2019, Waste Management, Inc. acquired Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (US). This acquisition provided customers of Advanced Disposal Services with sustainable waste management and recycling services in the Eastern US.

Key Players

Various key players in Medical Waste Management Market are Stericycle, Veolia Environment S.A, Suez Environment S.A, Sharps Compliance Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc, Republic Services Inc, GRP & Associates, EPCO, and Gamma Waste Services.

Market Segmentation

By Services
• Onsite
• Collection
• Treatment
• Recycling
• Others

By Treatment
• Incineration
• Autoclaving
• Chemical Treatment
• Others

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
