Leading female-only event offers free spaces for those seeking employment

insideARM and WCF are proud to announce the 2021 Women in Consumer Finance Scholarship Program

The past 18 months have been difficult in so many ways for so many people... So, we’d like to do what we can to provide the WCF experience to those who need it most” — Stephanie Eidelman, Women in Consumer Finance Chair

ROCKVILLE, MD., USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Consumer Finance (WCF) and the iA Institute are proud to announce the launch of the 2021 Women in Consumer Finance Scholarship Program. Two applicants will receive a free pass to attend Women in Consumer Finance in person on December 6-8 in Scottsdale, AZ, thanks to our generous sponsor, Financial Recovery Services.

"The past 18 months have been difficult in so many ways for so many people, across all industries and communities. So, we’d like to do what we can to provide the WCF experience to those who need it most," said Women in Consumer Finance chair Stephanie Eidelman.

If you are currently seeking employment, if you don't have institutional support to attend WCF, or if you want to nominate a worthy candidate, apply today (or send this on to someone you think should apply!).

The connections and lessons gained will last well beyond the 3 days, transforming your career in ways you didn’t even know were possible. This simple application could lead to hundreds of new opportunities.

Recipients will get the opportunity to grow professionally, expand their network, and build practical leadership skills through sessions such as, "Getting Women to the Table," "Communicating with Confidence," and "The Mechanics of Building Your Network.". You can view the full conference agenda here.

Don’t feel like you’re eligible for a free pass? Register for an in person or virtual ticket here so you can be part of the fastest growing, female-only, consumer finance community. It’s your chance to put your career first and take ownership of your own development, both personally and professionally.

About Women in Consumer Finance

WCF is a truly special event. It's not at all about consumer finance, but about lifting women up without putting men down. The conference is designed to help women at all career levels to actively build their group of "people," to build confidence and communication skills and to overcome shared challenges. The connection is that we do all of this in the context of our common industry, so the relationships built are most likely to be directly useful.

Women in Consumer Finance is a community of women dedicated to building others up and sharing experiences that impact us all. The connections and bonds that are created at WCF are unique and hard to come by in day-to-day working scenarios.

No matter where you are in your career, whether you’re just starting out, or managing large teams and projects, you have something to learn and teach others. To take that next step in your career, it’s important to put yourself in new environments that push you to be the best version of yourself. Across 3 days, Women in Consumer Finance provides that safe and open environment to facilitate deep connections amongst all of our attendees.

About The iA Institute

The iA Institute is a media company that provides news, education, events and community for professionals in consumer finance. The iA team believes the value of your time and investment in our content should be undeniable, so we thoughtfully design everything we do with a focus on the details that make a difference. Our initiatives cover three areas: Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Tech, and Women & Diversity. iA is a certified Woman-Owned Business.