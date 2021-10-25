PAYFOOT & SYP! ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO BRING SOCIAL MEDIA LOYALTY/REWARDS TO 4 BILLION PASSIONATE FOOTBALL FANS WORLDWIDE.
Harnessing the social influence and authenticity of real people.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayFoot, the leading digital payments platform for football fans worldwide and SYP!, the first social media loyalty/rewards platform have entered into an alliance to bring the benefits of a loyalty platform rooted in social media to their clients and customers worldwide.
“There is no denying the passion and universality behind sports. And no sport encompasses this more than football. It’s a vital part of collective culture that brings entire communities and countries together. And we have connected the worldwide football community through a digital ecosystem that makes payments and fan engagement easy, efficient and safe. By partnering with SYP! we create an unparalleled level of social interaction, loyalty and rewards for our merchants and fans” says Helie d’Hautefort CEO of PAYFOOT
“SYP! stands for SHARE YOUR PASSION and we cannot think of a more passionate group than sports fans. SYP! harnesses the passion, social influence and authenticity of real people, in effect turning anyone who posts to social media into a brand influencer, and rewarding them accordingly. Partnering with PayFoot is a natural”, commented Ghislain de Noue, CEO and founder of SYP!.
ABOUT SYP! –
SYP! (Share Your Passion) is the first social media loyalty platform designed to reward people for promoting the places they frequent. They earn points by posting about their experiences - the higher the engagement, the more points people earn. The points are redeemable for rewards, discounts, and free stuff at any participating establishment - from e-commerce shops to retailers and restaurants. SYP! is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores. For more information, visit www.getsyp.com
ABOUT PAYFOOT
Payfoot is deployed by Reserve Currency Solutions sa , a Swiss company and leader in the field of digital currencies for large communities . Whenever there’s a big sports event, such as the Olympics or the Football World Cup, PAYFOOT contributes to build a strong community of people sharing the same passion for their preferred sport. https://payfoot.com
Lance Mald
SYP!
+1 203-216-2639
lance@getsyp.com