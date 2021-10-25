Corporate Wellness Market Forecast (2021-2027), Application, Top Companies ,Growth Rate & Regional Analysis
Corporate Wellness Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity ,By Category & By End UserDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Corporate Wellness Market was valued at USD 58.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 98.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.9%.
Corporate wellness is defined as initiatives which designed to support & encourage a complete approach to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health. Corporate wellness improves health outcomes optimizing human resources investments, improving productivity, and boosting employee engagement.
Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Corporate-Wellness-Market/request-sample
Key Insights & Findings:
• Increase in adoption of corporate wellness programs which expected to boost the market growth throughout the forecast period.
• These programs are being increasingly implemented by organizations to improve employee health & productivity and lowers employee healthcare costs.
• The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has infused high stimulus into the global corporate wellness market.
• Based on type, services segment dominated the market for corporate wellness and accounted for the largest revenue share of in 2020.
• On the basis of end user, small scale organizations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
In North America, the US is accounted for the largest revenue share as stress is leading concern which affects US population. Also, APAC is the fastest growing corporate wellness market, due to the increase in number of working people & growing knowledge about employee health management.
Some of the prominent players in the global corporate wellness market include, FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Central Workplace Wellness, Privia Health, ComPsych,Wellness Workplace Solution, Fit Bit Inc, Competition Matrix, Provant Health Solutions, TruWorth Wellness and Beacon Health Options.
Buy this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Corporate-Wellness-Market/payment-gateway
Qualiket Research has segmented the global corporate wellness market based on type, category, application, and region.
By Type
• Services
• Technology
By Category
• Fitness & Nutrition Consultants
• Psychological Therapies
• Others
By End User
• Small Scale Organization
• Medium Scale Organization
• Large Scale Organization
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Corporate-Wellness-Market/ask-for-customization
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
email us here