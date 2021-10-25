Statin Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Statin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global statin market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Statin is a special class of drugs that are used to lower cholesterol levels in the human body. It works by blocking the substance that creates low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, thus lowering the risk of heart disease and strokes. It also inhibits the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase and increases the ability of the livers to remove LDL in the blood. In addition, statin helps stabilize the plaques on blood vessel walls and reduces blood clots. As a result, they are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and prescribed by doctors and healthcare professionals to decrease the mortality in high-risk patients.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Statin Market Trends:
The global statin market is primarily driven by the rising cholesterol levels due to the unhealthy lifestyle and dietary patterns of individuals. Desk-bound lifestyles and long office hours result in reduced indulgence in physical activities. As a result, a rising number of individuals have been suffering from lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which escalate the demand for statins. In addition to this, the drug is also used to prevent cases of atherosclerosis, inflammation, and oxidative stress in the body. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities have led to the introduction of statin-ezetimibe combination therapy that aids in achieving near-normal lipid profiles in hypercholesterolemia patients. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Global Statin Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
Abbott Laboratories
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma
Biocon
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck & Co.
Novartis
Pfizer, etc.
Breakup by Type:
Synthetic Statins
Natural Statins
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
Cardiovascular Disorders
Obesity
Inflammatory Disorders
Others
Breakup by Drug Class:
Atorvastatin
Fluvastatin
Lovastatin
Pravastatin
Simvastatin
Others
Breakup by Application:
Dyslipidemia
Others
Breakup by Distribution:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
