Railroad Work Returning to Route 770 Crossing South of Bradford

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Genesee Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will be working again this week at the railroad crossing on Route 770 (Minard Road) south of Bradford. Crews will be working to reconstruct the roadway approaches at the crossing.

This work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28 and is expected to last for just one day. During the work, traffic will be controlled by roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Short travel delays are to be expected.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow detour signs, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

