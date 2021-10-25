Global Silicon Wafer Market Share, Industry Size, Outlook, Trends, Report 2021-26
Silicon (Si) wafer is a semiconductor material installed with electronic integrated circuits (ICs) and microelectronic circuits.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicon Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global silicon wafer market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global silicon wafer market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
It is extensively used in smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, microchips, solar cells, military weapons, rectifiers, etc. In these devices, silicon wafers provide a wide range of current and voltage handling capacity along with high reliability, durability, and heat resistance. As a result, silicon wafers find extensive applications across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, energy generation, telecommunication, defense, automotive, etc.
Global Silicon Wafer Market Trends:
The expanding consumer electronics sector, along with the growing trend of device miniaturization trends, is primarily augmenting the market for silicon wafers. These wafers are also gaining traction among several electronic manufacturers to produce compact integrated circuits in smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, etc. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns due to high carbon footprints from fuel-based power plants are propelling the demand for renewable energy sources. The growing number of solar power plants is catalyzing the use of silicon wafers in photovoltaic cells. Additionally, significant growth in the automotive sector has led to the emergence of hybrid vehicles. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including AI, IoT, machine learning, etc., will continue to bolster the global market for silicon wafers in the coming years.
Global Silicon Wafer Market Analysis 2021-2026 and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Global Wafers Singapore Pte. Ltd
Okmetic Oy
Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
Silicon Materials Inc
Siltronic AG
SK Siltron Co., Ltd.
Sumco Corporation
Tokuyama Corporation.
Virginia Semiconductor, Inc.
Wafer Works Corporation.
Market Breakup by Wafer Size:
0 – 100 mm
100 – 200 mm
200 – 300 mm
More than 300 mm
Market Breakup by Type:
N-type
P-type
Market Breakup by Application:
Solar Cells
Integrated Circuits
Photoelectric Cells
Others
Market Breakup by End Use:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Telecommunications
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
