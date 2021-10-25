Plastic Adhesives Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Plastic Adhesives Market Research Report, released by Emergen Research, is a methodical description of key components of the industry that assists the reader to form a clear picture of the historical, current, and upcoming market trends. The latest research report presents a comprehensive investigation of the market, with a particular focus on the key growth trends and opportunities available for the leading market contenders. The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies.

The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of Lord Corporation worth USD 3.68 billion. Lord Corporation provides a wide range of adhesives, specialty materials, coatings, vibration & motion control technologies.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to the growth of the end-use industries such as the building & construction and packaging industry. China is likely to observe a substantial rise in the plastic adhesives demand, attributed to the surging automotive production, as well as supportive government policies for the production of electronics products.

Key participants include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

Plastic Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic adhesives market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Assembly

Medical

Others

Regional Bifurcation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

