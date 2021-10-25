Adhesives & Sealants Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Key Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength.

In the report, researchers also focus on the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. By far, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Adhesives & Sealants market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. This is the newest report that undertakes the current economic situation severely hit the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights of Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

Key market participants include H. B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Dowdupont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Adhesives & Sealants market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Adhesives & Sealants market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles



4.2.2.2. Shift in Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

