Greenhouse Film Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 -2027

Market Size – USD 6.31 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.2%, Market Trends – Improving agricultural production efficiency

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global greenhouse film market in 2019. The increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity led by population growth in developing economies in the region is driving the demand for greenhouses. This, in turn, has resulted in growth of the market for greenhouse films in Asia Pacific.

Global Greenhouse Film Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Greenhouse Film market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Greenhouse Film market report:

Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Greenhouse Film market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Greenhouse Film market?

Which are the leading regions in the Greenhouse Film market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

