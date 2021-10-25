Statistics Report: Global Lawn Mowers Market Share & Sales Expected to Surpass USD 14,600 Million by 2026, Predicts Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Lawn Mowers Market” published by Facts & Factors covers all the historical and future market analytics in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global lawn mowers market will reach a projected value of USD 14,600 Million by the year 2026 with a growth rate of 5% CAGR from an initial value of USD 10,120 Million in the year 2019.

New York, NY, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Lawn Mowers Market By Type (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others) and By End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Overview

The rise of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled products has made gardening cleaning and its maintenance easy to track and operate thus saving the time of the users in such a tedious task. Moreover, the rise of gardening activities for maintaining greenery in public and private places has also helped in escalating the demand for the lawn movers market. Improvement in the socio lifestyle with increasing working middle-class population with their rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and adoption of gardening as a hobby has also helped in a steady growth of the lawn movers market. However, the growing trend of using artificial turf is expected to hamper the growth of the market as they do not require irrigation or watering, thus saving more time and money for the user. It also requires less maintenance compared with the natural grass lawns and is more durable owing to which it is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Nevertheless, the steady shift from traditional garden tools to technologically advanced equipment is likely to provide several growth opportunities for the manufactures in the lawn movers market.

Industry Major Market Players

MTD Products

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA S.p.A.

John Deere

Robomow Friendly House

Husqvarna Group

AriensCo

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Growth Factors

Based on the product analysis, the robotic segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecasted period as they are automatically programmed and move automatically on the lawn. They are safe and convenient for users as they are provided with a mobile base and docking station and also require minimum maintenance. Manufacturers are also coming up with new additional features like smart navigation, space mapping, GPS, and laser vision which help in enabling the performance and efficiency of these devices. The electric segment is also likely to show a good market share in the coming years as more people are getting aware related to global warming and the fuel emissions crisis. As per the end-user analysis, the residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the rising landscaping services in developed countries like the U.S. along with the growing construction activities in developing countries like China and India. Also, various institutes hire people on contract for cleaning up the garden and lawns which has, in turn, led to an increase in the demand for professional lawn mowers for maintaining the gardens at public and public locations.

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 10,120 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 14,600 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 5% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players MTD Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Others Segments Covered Types, End Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Segmentation

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Lawn Mowers sector. Key strategic developments in the Lawn Mowers market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Lawn Mowers market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-enabled devices has made it easier to monitor and run gardening cleaning and maintenance while saving users 'time in such a boring activity. The surge of gardening practices to conserve greenery in both public and private areas has also contributed to boosting competition for the market for lawnmowers. Advancement in the socio-lifestyle with a growing working middle-class population with increasing disposable incomes, evolving habits, and acceptance of gardening as a hobby has led to steady growth of the demand for lawnmowers.

The Lawn Mowers market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Lawn Mowers industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Regional Analysis

As per the regional analysis, the region of North America is projected to dominate the market in the forecasted period owing to the availability of open space in the backyard of the houses and the growing requirement of backyard improvement and its modification for multiple uses is likely to escalate the growth of the market. With the increasingly busy working lifestyle, people are finding it difficult to keep their backyard lawns clean and are increasingly taking the help of these robotic tools in the maintenance of the residential gardens. The region of Asia Pacific has also shown remarkable growth in the lawn mowers market owing to rapid urbanization which has led to the rise in residential and commercial construction activities. The development of public gardens at such places has also triggered the demand for the lawn movers market.

Browse the full “Lawn Mowers Market By Type (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic, Others) and By End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/lawn-mowers-market-by-type-manual-electric-petrol-1075

This report segments the Lawn Mowers market as follows:

Global Lawn Mowers Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

Global Lawn Mowers Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

