Beverage Dispenser Market size worth $ 25,541.73 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The beverage dispenser market is evolving rapidly in terms of adopting digital ways and means to improve on factors such as food and labor safety.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Beverage Dispenser Market ” By End-Use (Commercial and Residential), By Type (Semi-Automatic, Automatic, and Manual), By Product (Soda Vending Machine, Coffee Machine, Water Dispenser), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Beverage Dispenser Market size was valued at USD 13,843.54 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25,541.73 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market Overview

With increasing urbanization comes changing norms such as rising incomes in developing regions as well as developments in demographics such as smaller household sizes. Fast food establishments tend to emphasize convenience, combined with the increasing consumer income (and as a result, spending) has led to the increase in annual away from home expenditures such as fast food. As a result of this demand, there is a proliferation of fast-food restaurants in developing regions. This propagation of fast-food restaurants can also be observed in developed regions in a trend known as “channel-blurring” where stores such as retail stores and gas stations are hosting foodservice chains, adding to the growth of the fast-food market. The footprint of the fast-food industry is varied, where countries such as the United States are reaching saturation levels and other countries (especially in the Asia-Pacific) are witnessing an increase in international restaurant brands.

The beverage dispenser market is evolving rapidly in terms of adopting digital ways and means to improve on factors such as food and labor safety. However, to achieve this, there has to be an availability of a skilled workforce in abundance, to make efficient use of the available equipment. In addition, automatic Beverage Dispensers require high installation and operational costs when compared to conventional ones, which results in a long payback period that can restrain the market growth in the near future.

Key Developments in Beverage Dispenser Market

Manitowoc introduces new Indigo NXT model IT0300

Celli Group has announced that it has finalized an agreement with Cornelius Beverage Technologies Ltd. for the acquisition of a package of beer dispensing products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other European countries.

The major players in the market are Rosseto Serving Solutions, Lancer Beer Systems, Cornelius, Inc., The Godrej Group, Berg Company, LLC, Edward Don & Company, Pilot (Changzhou) Electronic Co., Ltd., Manitowoc Foodservice Companies, Inc., and Frozen Beverage Dispensers, and Follett LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Beverage Dispenser Market On the basis End-Use, Type, Product, and Geography.

Beverage Dispenser Market, By End-Use Commercial Residential







Beverage Dispenser Market, By Type Semi-Automatic Automatic Manual







Beverage Dispenser Market, By Product Soda Vending Machine Coffee Machine, Water Dispenser Others







Beverage Dispenser Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



