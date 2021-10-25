Frozen Bakery Products Market Statistics 2025: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

Frozen Bakery Products Market

Growing demand for frozenfood worldwide as they are nutritionally rich, have longer shelf life, rise in preference for convenience food product drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product (Breads, Pizza Crust, Cakes & Pastries, Waffles, Donuts, and Cookies), Source (Corn, Wheat, Barley, and Rye), End Use (Retail, Food Service Industry, and Food Processing Industry), and Distribution Channel (Artisan Baker, Retail, Catering, and Online Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025." The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global frozen bakery products market generated $33.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.Rise in demand for frozen food as they are nutritionally rich and have longer shelf life, increased preference for convenience food products, demand for European bakery products in the Asia Pacific region, growing number of high-end bakery shops in developed countries, and heavy investment in R&D activities to introduce new products drive the growth of the market. However, high operating cost for frozen food products in cold chain process and low water activity and low pH value in frozen bakery products which suggest high possibility of growth of microorganisms in them restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, fast paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products and surge in demand for bakery products in Asia Pacific create new opportunities for growth of the market.Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5179 Breads segment to be dominant, waffles to grow the fastestAmong product types, the breads segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. This is due to the large-scale application of breads in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. However, the waffles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.Europe to be dominant, Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growthEurope captured more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5179 Key players of the industryLeading market players analyzed in the research include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Frozen Bakery Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5179?reqfor=covid Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Frozen Bread Dough Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bread-dough-market-A07088 Canned Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-meat-market-A11141 Beet Pulp Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beet-pulp-market-A11177 Advanced Craft Chocolate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-craft-chocolate-market-A11161 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research