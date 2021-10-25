Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing support to R&D from pharmaceuticals and biotech firms and low cost of clinical trials in developed economies are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clinical Biomarkers market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Clinical Biomarkers market. Rising need for customized medication worldwide, increasing investment in R&D initiatives to develop more efficient biomarkers, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, disorders, and cancers are key factors expected to drive growth of the global biomarker market over the forecast period.

Biomarkers are used for risk identification, genetic detection, detection of pathogens, DNA fingerprinting, and other biological applications. Biomarkers allow pharmaceutical firms to evaluate and discover novel medicines when demand is growing for a more cost-effective and productive dose of medication. Biomarkers are used to verify and assess medicines, prepare samples, and establish assays to reduce uncertainty in the creation and production of novel drugs.

The Global Clinical Biomarkers Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.

Some Key Highlights

Based on the type, the validation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period due to extensive use of this product form in the pharmaceuticals industry, as these aid in detecting drug therapy failure by recognizing non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and weak therapeutic profiles.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period due to rising focus on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better

Drug discovery and development segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global clinical biomarkers market in 2019. This segment also accounted for majority share of 38.2% among the other application segments in the North America market in 2019.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Thank you for reading our report.

