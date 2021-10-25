Construction Lifts Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% Expected to Reach $0.7 Billion by 2030

Construction Lifts Trends

Construction Lifts Market Growth is majorly driven by rise in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction lifts market size was valued at $376.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $723.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The construction lifts are equipment that are used in construction sites to transport material at higher floors during construction.

In addition, these lifts are also useful to carry workers to reach areas for making fine finishing details. The lifts have been driving component such as motors or hydraulic systems that can lift the material. In addition, these lifts can be used in low rise as well as mid & high rise construction projects to save the transportation time and labor cost, thus reducing the construction cost.

Top Players:
The major players profiled in the construction lifts market include Alimak Group AB, CABR Construction Machinery Technology Co. Ltd, Electroelsa Srl, Fraco Products Ltd., Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd, GEDA GmbH, Maber, Saeclimber, STROS - Sedlcanské strojírny, a. s. and XL Industries.
Growing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries has led to increase in construction activities. The infrastructures in the emerging countries are growing as people are migrating toward cities. Therefore, requirement of residential buildings as well as commercial complexes has increased. This leads to rise in demand for construction lifts in the market. In addition, the construction lifts increase the efficiency of the construction projects as the material is transported to any desired height in less time as well as saves manpower. Thus, efficient transportation of the material on construction sites has increased the demand for construction lifts in the market.

Key Market Segments
By Capacity
• Less than 6000 lbs
• More than 6000 lbs

By End-user
• Residential Sector
• Non-residential Sector

By Business Type
• New Equipment Sales
• Aftermarket Sales

By Construction Type
• New Construction
• Renovation

Key Findings Of The Study
• By capacity, the more than 6000 lbs segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By end-user, the residential sector segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By business type, the new equipment sales segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By construction type, the new construction segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By building type, the mid & high rise segment dominated the market in 2020.
• By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

