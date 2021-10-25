Yoga Mat Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Demand, Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of natural rubber to produce yoga mats

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain.

In the report, researchers also focus on the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. By far, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Yoga Mat market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. This is the newest report that undertakes the current economic situation severely hit the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company, a leading player in the global industry for active lifestyle apparel, accessories, footwear, and equipment, selected Adyen as its key payments provider. . Adyen is expected to officially introduce Columbia Sportswear Company across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The strategic initiative would provide Columbia Sportswear Company and its family of brands access to a unified commerce platform, creating a single view of payments and customer data across in-store and online purchases.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global yoga mat market in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle are driving the yoga mat market in the region.

Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)

The Global Yoga Mat Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Yoga Mat market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Yoga Mat market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Yoga Mat Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Yoga Mat Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity



4.2.2.2. Rising awareness about the health benefits of yoga



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of the raw material



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

