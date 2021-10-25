Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorder, and Infectious Diseases are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viral vectors are a target for gene transfer due to their high transport capacity, efficient gene distribution, and stable gene expression. An increasing preference in the registration of clinical trials on viral vector-mediated gene therapy is evident for viral vectors in gene transfer.

An increase in the number of advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical discovery programs is expected to drive market investment. Approximately 70% of these therapies, there are over 700 cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, and vectors. The production rate was therefore surpassed by demand for the vectors.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV, among others.

Key Findings

In 2019, Adenovirus retained leading viral vectors and plasmid DNA production in terms of turnover, thanks to its high development potential and its capability to induce effective humoral and T cell response in various research applications.

Over the forecast period, the Lentivirus Vector is expected to show the fastest CAGR. The lentivirus dependent gene therapy pipeline software will attribute this to constant development.

Downstream processing held the dominant share of revenue in 2019 because the process involved cleaning measures to account for the majority of the total cost of production. The use of expensive facilities and the need for specialized workers for commodity rehabilitation negatively affected sales around the segment.

Regional Bifurcation of the Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market on the basis of Vector Type, Workflow, Disease, Application, End-User, and region:

Vector Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Plasmid DNA

AAV

Lentivirus

Others

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Disease Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antisense & RNAi

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Genetic disorders, cancer and infectious diseases are growing

4.2.2.2. Increasing number of clinical trials and support available for development of gene therapy

4.2.2.3. Potential uses in experimental approaches to drug delivery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost of Gene Therapies

4.2.3.2. Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Vector Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vector Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Adenovirus

5.1.2. Retrovirus

5.1.3. Plasmid DNA

5.1.4. AAV

5.1.5. Lentivirus

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

