Cooling Fabrics Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trend – Rise in research and development for cooling fabrics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest report on the Global Cooling Fabrics Market highlights the recent developments and technological advancements in the global Cooling Fabrics market. The report offers a bird’s eye view of the Cooling Fabrics market with regards to economic scenario, competitive landscape, production and demands, and consumption analysis. The report also offers a stringent analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats of the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market segmentation and expansion across key regions.

Increase in the demand from the defense as well as the healthcare sector would offer lucrative opportunities for the cooling fabrics market in the next few years. Cooling fabrics are used in the manufacture of military uniforms and clothes used in extreme conditions such as deep-sea and space exploration, wherein the cooling property of fabrics contributed to better performance of the user. The high cost of apparel and low level of awareness are estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global Cooling Fabrics report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Emergen Research to its extensive database. The demand for the Cooling Fabrics industry has been soaring in the last few years, and the report offers informative data on the Cooling Fabrics industry with an extensive primary and secondary research, further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

Leading Players of the Cooling Fabrics Market Profiled in the Report are:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC

The report further divides the Cooling Fabrics market on the basis of product types offered by the Cooling Fabrics market, application spectrum, end-user industries, and key geographical regions of the world where the market has established its strong presence. The report also offers estimations about the segments and regions expected to expand rapidly over the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

Regional Analysis of the Cooling Fabrics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points covered in the report:

The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global Cooling Fabrics market, including essential data beneficial for business.

The prominent factors driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been extensively discussed by the authors of the report.

A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has been included in the report.

It further entails the latest product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of major competitors in the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cooling Fabrics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cooling Fabrics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear



4.2.2.2. Increasing research and development in cooling fabrics



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of final product



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

