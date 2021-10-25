Industrial Air Filter Market Registering a CAGR of 8.3% Expected to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030

The growth of the industrial air filter market is majorly driven by rise in awareness to reduce pollutants in the industries.

The industrial air filter market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.Industrial air filters are equipment that are used to increase the quality of air released from industries by collecting impurities and extracting industrial air. Industrial air filters are used for reducing the level of smoke, not only decreases workplace odors but also creates cleaner air, which increases protection against conditions such as asthma and cancer. Pollutants left in the air can settle on the items and contaminate food or pharmaceuticals. The right industrial air filter system removes almost all particles from the air and protects the quality of the product.

Top Companies:Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Air Filters, Inc., American Air Filter Company Inc. (Daikin Industries Ltd), Camfil, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtration Group, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Lydall, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Type
• HEPA Rated & Other Filter Media
• Ionic
• Activated Carbon
• UV Filters

By Application
• New system
• Replacement

The industrial air filters market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user industry and region. By type, the market is segregated into HEPA rated & other filter media, ionic, activated carbon and UV filters. On the basis of application, the market is divided into new system and replacement. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical, electronics and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings Of The Study
• By type, the HEPA rated & other filter media segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By end-user industry, the others segment dominated the market in 2020.
• By application, the replacement segment dominated the market in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in 2020.