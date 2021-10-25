Preview HealthCare.gov Plans Now and Get Ready - Open Enrollment Starts November 1

Consumers can preview and compare affordable, quality health care coverage ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Starting today, consumers can preview 2022 health insurance plans and prices on HealthCare.gov ahead of Marketplace Open Enrollment, which begins on November 1 and runs through January 15. This year, consumers will have more plan choices, and continue to benefit from lower costs thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP), making it easier to find quality, affordable health care coverage. In fact, four out of five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month with the extra savings made available under the ARP.

To help consumers take advantage of historically low subsidized premiums, the Biden-Harris Administration is launching one of the largest Open Enrollment outreach campaigns to date. Increased consumer assistance will be available at no cost and consumers will have an additional month to shop with Open Enrollment extended through January 15.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, people shopping for health insurance this year through the Marketplaces will experience the widest variety of options with the lowest prices ever. We have also quadrupled the number of Navigators available to guide consumers through the sign-up process, and extended the Open Enrollment Period. Through these continuous efforts, the Biden-Harris Administration will ensure affordable health care is in reach for everyone and provide peace of mind with coverage,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Starting today, consumers visiting HealthCare.gov will have access to detailed information about each plan offered in their area for enrollment during the 2022 Open Enrollment Period (November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022). Consumers can review and compare plan options and find out if they are eligible for financial assistance, which can help pay monthly premiums and reduce out-of-pocket costs when receiving services.

“Thanks to enhanced subsidies in the American Rescue Plan, quality health care coverage is more affordable and accessible than ever on HealthCare.gov and state-based Marketplaces,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Consumers can preview plans and prices now to find coverage that best meet their needs. We encourage consumers who need health insurance, and those with current Marketplace coverage to browse quality plans available in their area, which can be done without creating an account or filling out the application.”

Today, CMS also released a new Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) Landscape Report that shows the enhanced premium tax credits passed in the ARP continue to ensure critical financial assistance to consumers and that more plans are offering HealthCare.gov coverage in 2022. As a result, more people than ever before are eligible to receive additional help to pay for HealthCare.gov coverage. The report highlights that new and returning consumers may continue to be able to find more affordable health care coverage with lower costs for the 2022 plan year.

The QHP Landscape Report shows that more insurance companies are entering the market and expanding their service areas, which translates into more access to health care coverage and affordability for consumers. For the 2022 plan year, 213 issuers will be offering coverage through HealthCare.gov, an increase of 32 issuers compared to the 2021 plan year. Eighteen states now have more issuers participating in the 2022 plan year than the 2021 plan year. These increases mean more choices, with the average consumer having plan options from between six and seven insurance companies, up from four to five companies in 2021.

All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage for 2022 on HealthCare.gov — even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace — should enroll or re-enroll starting November 1 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. Consumers generally need to choose a plan by December 15 for their coverage to start January 1.

To further help consumers, CMS awarded 60 Navigator organizations $80 million in grants for the 2022 plan year, and almost $11.5 million in additional funding is being made available to Navigators to support their additional outreach, education, and enrollment activities during the expanded HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period. Over 4,550 assisters and 44,000 agents and brokers are already trained and registered to assist consumers. Additional assisters and agents and brokers will complete training prior to November 1. To find local help or to be contacted by a Marketplace-registered agent or broker, consumers should go to https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Consumers in states operating their own Marketplace platform can also enroll in a 2022 Marketplace plan starting on November 1. Consumers in these states can find information about available plans and prices, how to obtain in-person or virtual help, and news on local events by visiting or calling their state’s Marketplace. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

To view the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment Fact Sheet for more information, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/marketplace-2022-open-enrollment-fact-sheet

To view the Plan Year 2022 Qualified Health Plan Choice and Premiums in HealthCare.gov States landscape report, visit: https://www.cms.gov/CCIIO/Resources/Data-Resources/Downloads/2022QHPPremiumsChoiceReport.pdf

To see the 2022 Health Insurance Marketplace Public Use Files, visit: https://www.cms.gov/cciio/resources/data-resources/marketplace-puf

To see the Plan Year 2022 Quality Rating System Public Use Files, visit: https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Quality-Initiatives-Patient-Assessment-Instruments/QualityInitiativesGenInfo/ACA-MQI/ACA-MQI-Landing-Page

To see the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Information, visit: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/state-exchange-open-enrollment-chart.pdf