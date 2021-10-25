Snax Launches New App that Turns Players into Movie Makers with Interactive Gameplay
The future of interactive movies, now available on the Apple App StorePARIS, FRANCE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of interactive movies has arrived. Paris-based startup Marmelapp has released Snax, an app that combines movies with interactive gameplay to give the player control over how the story progresses. Players become movie makers by making choices with bitesize content and solving fun puzzles.
Snax combines movies with interactive gameplay to give the viewer control over how the story progresses. Choose which direction to go, where to hide, how to react and more as the story unfolds. Use the 360 mode to look around before making decisions. Viewers will also encounter puzzles during gameplay, and hits are available for those who get stuck.
Reviewer dxlyen gave Snax five stars and said, “Perfect for the spooky season! It really makes you think, there are cool features like 360 mode, and it’s really like you’re actually there. But get this, you don’t need any account or anything! And btw the effect it makes when you open the app is so satisfying. Really needs more recognition.”
Nasia2006 said, “Just from the first episode, I am hooked on this app! It really makes you think, and it’s a very interesting app!! Best thing I could have ever downloaded, honestly!”
Snax is free to download on the Apple App store and offers free gameplay options. Subscription options are available within the app for premium features and unlimited content. Subscriptions are available for one week, one month, and one year.
To download Snax, visit the Apple App Store.
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here