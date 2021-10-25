Global Bitumen Emulsifier Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $154.3 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2026 COVID-19 Outbreak - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The outbreak of coronavirus has negatively affected the global bitumen emulsifier market, owing to the stoppage of various construction activities across the globe due to lockdown imposed by many countries to curb the virus spread. The market is expected to recover by 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global bitumen emulsifier market is expected to generate a revenue of $154.3 million by 2026, exponentially growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Do not miss the Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/219



Factors Impacting the CAGR Figure Pre and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the report, the bitumen emulsifier market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to be 4.3% in the pre-pandemic scenario from 2019-2026. This decline is majorly due to the temporary stoppage of construction activities across the globe during the pandemic, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns. This adversely reduced the demand for bitumen emulsifier worldwide. In addition, the short storage time of bitumen is further expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market Size Pre and Post the COVID-19 Outbreak

According to the report, the real-time bitumen emulsifier market size has substantially decreased compared to the pre-pandemic apprehensions. The real-time market size reached a revenue of $98.0 million in 2020, while its estimations were $122.5 million in the pre-pandemic scenario.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Bitumen Emulsifier Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/219



Stringent restrictions imposed by the government led to the cancellation of current and future construction projects and activities in order curb the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic. So, the already produced bitumen would be of no use, since average time frame for storing of bitumen emulsifier is only up to 6 days. In addition, negative impact of bitumen on the environment like wind and temperature have affected the market growth.

Post Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global bitumen emulsifier market is expected to recover by 3rd/4th quarter of 2022. However, subsequent increase in the road construction activities and tremendous initiatives taken by the government for expanding the infrastructure activities are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market after the pandemic. Moreover, rapid urbanization around the world is further anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request for Bitumen Emulsifier Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/219



Key Players of the Market

The prominent players of the bitumen emulsifier market include

British Petroleum Nynas AB Total S.A Marathon Oil Company Indian Oil Corporation Royal Dutch Shell Plc JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation China Petrochemical Corporation Chevron Texaco Corporation, and many more.

These players are emphasizing on the research and development, merger and acquisition, and other strategies to restore the market growth in the upcoming years.

For instance, in July 2020, Indian Oil Corporation, India’s largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products, and Total, a dominant bitumen manufacturer and supplier in Europe, announced the formation of Joint Venture company, in order to combine their R&D and marketing strengths to manufacture and market high-quality bitumen derivatives and specialty products for the surging road-building industry.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Top Trending Reports:

COVID-19 Impact on Barite Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/216/global-barite-market

COVID-19 Impact on Mineral Wool Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/231/global-mineral-wool-market

COVID-19 Impact on Abrasives Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/252/abrasives-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521