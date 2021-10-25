Cluster Headache Market to Surpass US$ 550.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cluster headache market is estimated to be valued at US$ 355.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cluster Headache Market:

The increasing approval of novel treatment options for cluster headache by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is driving the growth of the global cluster headache market. For instance, according to the U.S. FDA News Release, released in June 2019, the U.S. FDA approved Emgality (galcanezumabgnlm) solution for injection for the treatment of episodic cluster headaches in adults. Emgality offers patients the first FDA-approved drug that reduces the frequency of episodic cluster headache attacks.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global cluster headache market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as agreements to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in June 2019, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, signed an asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith, a U.S.-based generics company, to sell rights for its two neurology products, Zembrace and Tosymra. Zembrace and Tosymra are drugs used to treat migraine headaches and cluster headaches through different routes of delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous and others.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cluster headache market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing global geriatric population. According to World Population Prospects 2019 (United Nations, 2019), by 2050, one in six people will be over the age of 65 globally, which will be up from one in 11 people in 2019.

Among drug type, fast-acting drugs holds a dominant position in the global cluster headache market. Anti-inflammatory medications called corticosteroids, such as prednisone, are fast-acting preventive drugs that can be effective for several people with cluster headaches.

Among regions, North America dominates the global cluster headache market, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure along with the advent of advanced technologies to diagnose the syndrome and the increasing prevalence of migraines. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate and the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is due to increased spending on health infrastructure development, coupled with a growing geriatric population base.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cluster headache market include Zosano Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Winston Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ElectroCore Medical LLC, Autonomic Technologies, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Allergan plc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, and AbbVie Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cluster Headache Market, By Type:

Episodic Chronic



Global Cluster Headache Market, By Drug Type:

Fast-acting Drugs Long-term Drugs Short-term Drugs



Global Cluster Headache Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral Topical Intravenous Others



Global Cluster Headache Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Cluster Headache Market, By Region: North America



By Country



U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



