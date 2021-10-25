Rite Aid Selects WITHIN as Digital Media Agency of Record to Power Online Marketing
WITHIN to construct an integrated media approach to help drug store chain use analytics and full-funnel marketing to improve customer experience.
WITHIN, the world's first Performance Branding firm, announced today that Rite Aid has selected WITHIN as its digital media agency of record (AOR). In this role, WITHIN will create an integrated, data-driven approach to unify Rite Aid's marketing strategy and customer experience. WITHIN will implement a diverse media mix and a cross-channel measurement approach rooted in incrementality.
— Joe Yakuel, CEO WITHIN
“The healthcare industry has changed a lot over the last year, and our customers’ preferences have changed, too. As a result, we are evolving our approach to ensure relevancy and a strong customer experience,” said Erik Keptner, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Rite Aid. “We value the WITHIN team’s expertise and strategic vision, and we are excited to partner with them.”
WITHIN and Rite Aid will collaborate to ensure Rite Aid’s marketing and business objectives are aligned to amplify the success of future campaigns across all media channels. The companies will work together to communicate Rite Aid’s unique value proposition while maintaining focus on results and sustainable growth.
“Rite Aid shares our passion for innovation within the customer experience,” said WITHIN CEO Joe Yakuel. “We look forward to working with Rite Aid to build a media strategy prioritizing profitability that will facilitate growth for the company and its customers.”
About WITHIN
WITHIN is the world’s first Performance Branding company. WITHIN collapses the funnel between performance and brand to unify marketing objectives, targets, and strategy. Partnered with a brand’s unique value proposition, WITHIN’s integrated media and personalized content solutions are designed to maximize growth. For more information, visit WITHIN.co
About Rite Aid
As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.
