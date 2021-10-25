Textile Chemicals Market Size, Price Trends, Growth, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026
IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Textile Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Textile Chemicals Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Textile chemicals refer to specialty chemicals used during the production process of textiles. They are typically added during the pre-treatment, bleaching, dyeing, printing, and finishing of textiles. Some commonly used textile chemicals include biocides, flame retardants, bleaches, emulsified oils and greases, starch, sulfonated oils, waxes, and surfactants. They are used to provide the fabrics with desired color, texture, softness, finish, water and stain resistance, and other properties.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The expanding textile and apparel industries and rapid population growth represent the primary factors driving the global textile chemicals market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of green or bio-based chemicals by key players due to the rising environmental concerns has bolstered the market growth. Furthermore, there has been increasing demand for textile chemicals to manufacture automobile fabrics, such as seats, headrests, and seat belts. Other factors, including improving living standards, growing digitization, shifting consumer preferences toward foreign textile brands and strong social media influence, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Archroma
BASF SE
CHT Group
Dow Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Huntsman Corporation
Kiri Industries Limited
OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (Synthomer plc)
Solvay S.A.
Tanatex Chemicals BV (Zhejiang Transfar Co. Ltd.)
The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
Wacker Chemie AG
Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, fiber type, product type and application.
Breakup by Fiber Type:
Natural Fiber
Synthetic Fiber
Breakup by Product Type:
Coating and Sizing Chemicals
Finishing Agents
Colorants and Auxiliaries
Surfactants
Desizing Agents
Others
Breakup by Application:
Home Furnishing
Apparels
Industrial Textile
Automotive Textile
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
