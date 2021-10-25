Apparel Software Market Trends | Regional Opportunities & Top Key Vendor's 2030
Apparel Software market report describes the development & analysis of the industry, which plays an important role for new participants entering the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of online shopping over offline shopping in urban and rural areas of various developing nations and increase in digitization across the globe drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of software and chances of mistakes in feeding data restraint the growth of the apparel software market. Furthermore, rise in use of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence among the software is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has led people in urban areas to adopt online shopping over offline, which is a major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the reason behind this is that online shopping provides a wide range of apparel products as compared to offline, which enhances the growth of the market. Furthermore, large enterprise as well as small & medium enterprise makes use of this software to keep the record of the products as well as maintain inventory, thereby driving the growth of the apparel software market.
Digitalization plays a key role in driving the growth of the apparel software market, as most apparel businesses have shifted to online mode and provide their products and services through their websites and mobile application. These applications help people to access their products easily and remotely, which enhance the growth of the market. People can also raise their issues regarding the product or services and can give feedback about the products, which help the companies to improve their services, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus are already starting to be felt and have significantly affected the apparel software market.
• To stop the spread of coronavirus, governments have implemented lockdown due to which people are forced to sit in their homes. People have started online shopping for their daily requirements, which enhances the growth of the apparel software market in the pandemic situation.
Key Market Players: FastReact, GoFrugal, Lightspeed Retail, NetSuite, Orderhive, PatternSmith, Onsite, Heartland Retail, Prodsmart, AIMS360
