KEOCH Launches New Website and New Approach to Business Growth That Is Unlike Other 'Tech' Companies
KEOCH is a leading authority in business growth and digital innovationLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of its new website, KEOCH, a leading business growth and digital innovation authority, has seen a spike in interest due to its unique approach to business growth and development. KEOCH aims to disrupt a market that can only be described as over-saturated and hyper-segmented.
KEOCH has expanded upon the idea of what tech, business development and digital marketing companies are supposed to do. There is an often-disconnected approach to business growth, with business owners often left to make hard decisions about what tech services they think they might need.
KEOCH combines custom digital engineering and digital marketing services in a unified approach.
What makes KEOCH noticeably different is its unique process that combines multiple digital innovations in one approach, whether that’s SEO, programmatic advertising, automation, machine learning or even artificial intelligence.
The KEOCH method generates efficiency and revenue as early as possible and the team works closely with every business to thoroughly understand its goals. Each plan is strategically curated for the individual client and everything is custom, allowing businesses to grow at a pace that works for them.
“As a business owner, you shouldn’t have to re-shape your entire business or learn tech-speak to fit into some tech company’s business model. Getting your phone to ring and increasing your sales is what matters. That’s what we focus on… that’s what counts,” said a KEOCH spokesperson. “We want our clients to spend time doing the things they love, not get caught up in the chaos."
KEOCH believes in the potential of everyday people and businesses to harness the power of technology and make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality. However, they also realize that technical jargon and over-complicated discussions often do not serve the greater purpose.
“Our team aims to use client-friendly language wherever possible. We’re geeks at heart and we love what we do. It’s our goal to empower each of our clients to exceed their own expectations wherever possible.”
The brand’s cute floating head with yellow dome logo is memorable, and it's clear from the company’s website that it’s done things differently with the use of illustration and design focused on accessibility and inclusivity.
“We wanted to build a brand that focuses on tech-accessibility. We want what we do to make sense. When it comes to business, what makes you different makes you stronger. And our primary goal is to unleash that,” said the spokesperson. “We develop custom strategies that spark innovation and assist companies by expanding their product and service offerings to be more competitive.”
KEOCH has just launched its new website at keoch.com, and invites companies to take a look and get to know the scope of what they do. Their approach to business growth and development is holistic, focusing on combining digital marketing services to work in tandem, including, but not limited to:
● Business Growth & Development
● Web Design & Web Development
● SEO Services
● Local SEO Services
● SEM & PPC Services (Paid Ads)
● Social Media Management
● Digital Engineering
● Web Application Development
● Mobile Application Development
"KEOCH is your one-stop shop for all your business growth and development needs. You’ve come this far, let us take you further."
KEOCH has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Sydney, Australia.
For more information, visit keoch.com for a comprehensive business development audit.
