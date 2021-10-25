Wound Care Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth
Wound Care Market trends –Rise in the geriatric population.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The growth of the wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.
Global Wound Care Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Wound Care market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.
Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.
The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the wound care market. An increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries results in significant cost burdens on healthcare systems across the globe.
Report Objective:
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Wound Care market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Regional Outlook of Wound Care Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
