Smart Food Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Smart Food Market Trends – Increasing number of smart food-related initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Increasing necessity to address global issues such as poor diets, environmental degredation, climate change, and poverty are factors driving global smart food market growth”

smart food market is expected to reach a market size of USD 940.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investments by food processing companies for development of enhanced food preservation techniques, packaging, and high nutritional value food products. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are among other factors driving demand for smart food options among a growing global consumer base. Diabetes patients are increasingly adopting smart food solutions as the low glycemic index of smart foods helps in managing blood sugar levels. These are among other factors expected to continue to support overall growth of the smart food market going ahead.

The smart food movement by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is expected to boost growth of the smart food market during the forecast period. The movement aims to convert the ‘Big 3’, which is rice, maize, and wheat, into the ‘Big 5’, which includes rice, maize, wheat, millets, and sorghum, in order to reduce prevalence of malnutrition, particularly in developing countries.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Top Companies Operating in the Smart Food Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Smart Food market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Dairy products

Bakery products

Meat products

Confectionary

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Encapsulated Food

Functional Food

Genetically Modified Food

Others

