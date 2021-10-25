Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2021 to 2028
Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Size by Type, Animal Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is anticipated to grow from USD 11.08 billion in 2020 to USD 21.57 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region led the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market with a market share of 36.14% in 2020 due to its massive increase in meat consumption. The rising levels of disposable income and significant population growth in countries such as Malaysia, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and India are anticipated to accelerate the regional market growth. Also, the European market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in animal production in this region and increasing meat production are anticipated to boost the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers’ market growth.
Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12490
Major players in the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are Royal DSM N.V., CHR Hansen, Alltech Inc., Cargill Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Vetoquinol and Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others. Antibiotics, feed enzymes, hormones, organic acids, plant pathogens, beta-agonists, probiotics, and prebiotics are various animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. Increasing meat consumption around the world is expected to stimulate the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers markets. The growing population and increasing disposable income are estimated to increase the demand for protein-rich food during the forecast period.
The type segment is divided into antibiotic and non-antibiotic. The non-antibiotic animal growth promoters segment led the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market with a market share of around 71.23% in 2020 due to their economic advantages, a wide range of substances with different uses in different production animals, environmental sustainability, and increase in regulations on antibiotics and hormones. The animal segment includes poultry, porcine, livestock, aquaculture, and equine. The poultry segment led the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market with a market share of around 34.33% in 2020 due to the modern dietary design strategies in poultry, growing demand for poultry meat and eggs worldwide, and the phase-out of antibiotics resulting in the development of alternative strategies to promote animal growth promoters and performance enhancers’ growth.
Click Here to Access Full Report Copy
Increasing demand for frozen meat and meat products boosts the growth of meat, which in turn will drive the growth for the animal growth promoters market. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the health of meat induces the demand for natural growth promoters to increase the production of healthy animals. However, several countries have strict regulations in place against antibiotics and particular growth promoters, which has affected their adoption, thus restraining the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers’ market growth.
Customization of the Report:
The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.
About Us
The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
The Brainy Insights
+1 315-215-1633
email us here