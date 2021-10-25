Orolia Signs an Agreement to Acquire Seven Solutions and Advances Its Positioning, Navigation and Timing Technology
Merger to Deliver High-End Performance and Ultra-Accurate Time and Frequency Products for Commercial, Critical Infrastructure, and Military Markets Worldwide
It will add to the list of industry-first capabilities that Orolia regularly brings to market to unlock new possibilities for our customers.”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Seven Solutions, a global innovator in White Rabbit sub-nanosecond time transfer and synchronization technology. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals required by the Spanish government and is expected to close before the end of the year.
— Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois
The merger with the tech company based in Granada, Spain will enhance Orolia’s portfolio for defense, aerospace, data centers, telecom, financial services, smart grids, and other critical infrastructure industries and will enable the next generation applications dependent on ultra-precise, resilient timing and frequency technology.
“Orolia and Seven Solutions under one umbrella will combine our world-leading technologies to draw a new frontier in network timing to sub-nanosecond levels, delivering the most robust and accurate Resilient PNT solutions for our customers,” said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. “Seven Solutions’ long history of delivering cutting-edge time distribution solutions to sectors like telecommunications, smart-grid, aerospace, defense and scientific facilities aligns perfectly with Orolia’s DNA. It will add to the list of industry-first capabilities that Orolia regularly brings to market to unlock new possibilities for our customers, including to further protect their critical applications against threats, disruption, manipulation of PNT services, such as GPS/GNSS jamming, spoofing and outages.”
Orolia and Seven Solutions will integrate global sales, marketing, product development and operations. Orolia presents an unparalleled full-scale and modular approach to Resilient PNT, which includes atomic clocks with a combination of GNSS signals protected with Interference Detection and Mitigation (IDM) technology, together with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) secure alternative signals. The addition of Seven Solutions products will deliver terrestrial sub-nanosecond time distribution from distant and potentially redundant locations.
“We believe the union of our companies will produce the future of time transfer and frequency distribution solutions in terms of accuracy, reliability and interoperability,” said Rafael Rodriguez, chief technology officer and co-founder of Seven Solutions. “Finance, 5G telecommunications, datacenters and hyperscalers have new and upgraded functionalities requiring ultra-accurate time distribution accuracy. To maximize interoperability, our solution for time transfer is based on the White Rabbit concept that has been pushed over the last decade to become the basis of the standard High Accuracy time transfer profile (within the recent release of IEEE 1588 of precision time protocol).”
Orolia and Seven Solutions are members of the Open PNT Industry Alliance. The international organization focuses on market concepts that strengthen economic and national security by supporting government efforts to implement Resilient PNT capabilities for critical infrastructure.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance, and safety of critical, remote, or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
