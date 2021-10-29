Fish Oil Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fish Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fish oil market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Fish oil is the tissue fat extracted from various fatty fish species, such as tuna, herring, mackerel, sardines, anchovies, etc. It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and D, zinc, etc. Fish oil offers several health benefits, such as reducing high blood pressure, boosting metabolism, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, maintaining digestive functioning, improving skin health, etc. Owing to these benefits, it is extensively used as a vital ingredient in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, animal feed and pharmaceutical products.
Market Trends
The growing consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular ailments, excessive hair oil, premature skin aging, etc., are propelling the demand for fish oil. Additionally, the escalating adoption of healthier dietary habits is also augmenting the consumption of fish oil in the form of functional food variants and nutritional supplements. Furthermore, the expanding pharmaceutical sector is further catalyzing the demand for bioactive ingredients, such as fish oil, that contains a rich amount of Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Moreover, the growing utilization of fish oil to produce personal grooming products is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising pet ownership is anticipated to further drive the demand for fish oil to manufacture pet food in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
China Fishery Group Limited
Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)
Camanchaca
FF Skagen A/
Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)
OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)
Oceana Group Limited
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Pioneer Fishing
TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of source, distribution channel, end use and geography.
Breakup by Source:
Anchoveta
Sardine
Capelin
Menhaden
Herring
Anchovy
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Aquaculture
Salmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Crustaceans
Tilapias
Others
Animal Feed
Nutritional Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
